The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

All We Can Save : As Climate Disasters Wreck Our Planet, Women Leaders Are Key to Solving the Crisis

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg2 v2

As the impacts of the climate emergency continue to be felt around the globe, white men overwhelmingly dominate the airwaves on climate coverage. We speak with co-editors of the new book “All We Can Save,” an anthology of essays by 60 women at the forefront of the climate justice movement. “We are simply not seeing very much climate coverage at all in the mainstream media,” says Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist and co-founder of the Urban Ocean Lab. Katharine Wilkinson, visiting professor at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee, emphasizes women and girls around the world are “disproportionately impacted by climate change” and must lead the search for solutions. “There is a growing body of research that centering women’s leadership on climate is not just something that sounds nice. It’s actually a critical strategy for how we win,” Wilkinson says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/22/climate_disasters_wake_up_call

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version