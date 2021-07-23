COVID Games Begin in a Fearful Japan as Olympic Committee Prioritizes Profits Over All Else

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 12:12 Hits: 2

As the Summer Olympics begin in Tokyo after the International Olympic Committee pushed forward during a pandemic despite widespread opposition in Japan, we speak with a protester outside the Olympic stadium and former Olympic athlete Jules Boykoff. “The people have been frustrated actually ever since the awarding of the Olympics in 2013,” says Satoko Itani, associate professor of sports, gender and sexuality at Kansai University. “The vast majority of Japanese people don’t want these games.” Boykoff argues the “saga in Tokyo has exposed an International Olympic Committee that openly disrespects the will of locals, that brushes off inconvenient facts from experts … And the IOC tends to prioritize its profits over all else.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/23/tokyo_olympic_games_covid_19_spread