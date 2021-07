Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 10:22 Hits: 2

Tajikistan has said it is ready to shelter up to 100,000 refugees from neighboring Afghanistan amid increasing security concerns in Central Asia over the fallout of the Taliban's territorial gains in the northern part of the war-torn country.

