The Olympic teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan paraded mostly maskless into Tokyo's Olympic Stadium at the Games opening ceremony on July 23, in stark contrast with all the national teams who had preceded them wearing masks in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

