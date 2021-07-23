The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH: Biden leaves conservative reporter speechless after bringing up the GOP's QAnon problem

A blunt-talking President Joe Biden shut down a conservative reporter on Thursday night who asked if Democrats are defunding police departments -- firing back with a question about a QAnon claim that left the reporter grasping for an answer.

As Biden walked across the South Lawn, he engaged with Shelby Talcott from the conservative Daily Caller following his town hall event in Cincinnati. The exchange went like this, according to White House transcripts:

"Mr. President, can you clarify what you said about no — that there's no — no one in the Democratic Party is anti-police"' Talcott asked.

"I didn't say that," Biden replied before adding, " I said that that — that is not the Democratic Party's position. I'm the Democratic Party; I am President. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the –- the Majority Leader. We are not defunding the police."

"Okay," she replied before asking, "And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?"

"Are there people in the Republican Party who think we're sucking the blood out of kids?" Biden shot back. His response left Talcott fumbling as Biden stared then turned on his heel and walked away.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/biden-qanon/

