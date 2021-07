Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 08:05 Hits: 6

Tajikistan says it has put its entire armed forces on high alert for a combat-readiness check and relocated thousands of troops to the border with Afghanistan amid increasing security concerns in Central Asia over the Taliban's territorial gains in the northern part of the war-torn country.

