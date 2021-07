Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 08:11 Hits: 9

China on Thursday said a World Health Organization (WHO) proposal to audit Chinese labs as part of further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic showed "disrespect" and "arrogance towards science".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210722-china-slams-who-plan-to-audit-wuhan-lab-in-study-of-covid-19-origins