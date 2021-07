Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 08:12 Hits: 7

Algerian athlete Fethi Nourine and his coach have withdrawn from the judo competition at the Tokyo Olympics to avoid facing an Israeli athlete. The decision was made in support of the "Palestinian cause."

