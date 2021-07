Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 02:54 Hits: 6

Chinese shooter Yang Qian won the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, snatching a dramatic last-shot victory from Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina in the women’s 10m air rifle final.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210724-chinese-shooter-yang-claims-first-gold-medal-of-tokyo-olympics