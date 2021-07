Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 18:04 Hits: 5

The flood disaster in Germany is also a wake-up call for climate policy. But the most promising chancellor candidate seems strangely unambitious, writes Anja Brockmann.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-the-deadly-floods-are-germany-s-moment-of-truth/a-58582315?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf