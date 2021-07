Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 19:12 Hits: 6

The scam tried to get cryptocurrency for access to the Twitter accounts of celebrities such as Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. A Florida teenager masterminded the elaborate scam.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/british-man-in-spain-arrested-on-twitter-hack-charges/a-58583864?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf