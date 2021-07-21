The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'We're falling apart': Tunisia turns to private clinics as hospitals buckle under Covid-19 surge

'We're falling apart': Tunisia turns to private clinics as hospitals buckle under Covid-19 surge Tunisia is experiencing its worst wave of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, with more than 100 people dying of the virus each day. With public hospitals overcrowded and under-resourced, the government wants private clinics to take on a larger share of the burden. But the question of who will foot the bill remains unanswered. FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin, Karim Yahiaoui and Mohamed Farhat report from the capital, Tunis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210721-we-re-falling-apart-tunisia-turns-to-private-clinics-as-hospitals-buckle-under-covid-surge

