Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:16 Hits: 0

A federal probe of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of a controversial new Alzheimer's disease drug should look into why that decision was made without clear evidence of patient benefit, a former adviser to the agency said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/former-fda-adviser-calls-for-wider-probe-into-biogen-alzheimer-s-drug-approval-15257614