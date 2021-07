Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

MOSCOW: Russia announced on Wednesday (Jul 21) that a batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was produced for the first time in Vietnam, which is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections. The test batch was produced in partnership with Vietnam's state-owned pharmaceutical company Vabiotech ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vietnam-produce-russia-sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccines-first-batch-15262020