Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 19:32 Hits: 2

Smoke and ash from massive wildfires in the American West shrouded the sky and led to air quality alerts on parts of the East Coast on Wednesday (Jul 21) as the effects of the blazes were felt 4,023 kilometres away.

