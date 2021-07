Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 13:25 Hits: 2

With a major new executive order calling for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws, Joe Biden has become the first president since Harry Truman to take a strong public anti-monopoly stand. And though his agenda will face insurmountable resistance in the courts, that does not mean it is futile.

