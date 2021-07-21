'They wanted to hear from their friends': GOP hearing on race in schools excludes Black speakers

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 16:25 Hits: 2

A legislative committee in the Republican-led Missouri General Assembly actually went about holding an invite-only hearing on how race is taught in schools without including a single Black parent or educator, according to NBC-affiliated KSHB-TV. The hearing on Monday only featured the voices of those who oppose critical race theory, a framework for interpreting law that maintains racism has an undeniable effect on the legal foundation of American society. One of the invited guests who got a chance to testify was Katie Rash, who leads Missouri’s chapter of the political group No Left Turn in Education, KSHB reported. "Some students are having serious emotional problems dealing with the CRT, or social justice, concepts being taught in our schools," Rash said.

Heather Fleming, a former teacher and diversity and inclusion trainer, told KSHB she wasn't allowed to testify and that legislators were "talking about us, without us." "What not having any African Americans in the room really showed was that this wasn't really about understanding," Fleming said. Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel called the display of privilege “ridiculous,” "excluding the very people who are saying we've been treated inequitably."

"That talks more to the kind of hearing that they wanted to have than the information that they wanted to gather," he told journalists after the hearing. "They wanted to hear from their friends who were going to support their political talking points."

Every comment about CRT should include that Missouri is 49th out of 50 in K-12 state funding of education. If they're going to pretend to care about what is being taught and the quality of our schools, maybe they should fund education. Let's hold them accountable. July 19, 2021

Republican Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin said she intended for the hearing of the Joint Committee on Education to feature parents who felt ignored when they raised concerns about critical race theory at their children's schools. "I felt today it was important to hear from people who have tried to go through the official cycle of authority within their districts and have basically been turned away," she told her peers.

O'Laughlin said an associate professor of Black history she invited decided not to testify but she’s “certain this won't be the last conversation."

Republicans throughout the country have been leading efforts to have critical race theory banned in public schools, but it's worth noting the upper-level framework wasn't being taught in many K-12 schools anyway. The GOP’s campaign has been about redefining critical race theory to mean anything remotely related to race, bias, or racism and having those topics banned. In Tennessee, a group of parents deemed author Robert Coles’ The Story of Ruby Bridges, a classic about a six-year-old girl’s work to integrate a New Orleans school in 1960, too closely aligned with critical race theory. In Texas, the Republican-led Senate is trying to push through the state legislature a bill no longer requiring teachers to teach Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream," the emancipation proclamation, women's suffrage, Native American history, and works by civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta—all deemed critical race theory.

