Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 03:00 Hits: 8

Protests against poverty and inequality resumed on Colombia's independence day Tuesday as President Ivan Duque presented a $4 billion tax plan aimed at helping the government pay for social programs and pandemic-related expenses.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210721-renewed-protests-in-colombia-as-government-unveils-new-tax-reform