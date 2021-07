Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 05:05 Hits: 7

People wanting to go to cinemas, museums, sporting matches and other cultural venues in France will have to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test starting on Wednesday as the country faces a spike in cases from the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210721-france-introduces-covid-19-health-passes-to-access-cultural-venues