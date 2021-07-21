News Roundup: Another GOP move to thwart insurrection probe; Fauci vs. Paul; Bezos vs. gravity

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In the news today: House Republicans have picked their members for a House probe into the January 6 insurrection and, as expected, the choices appear to be targeted towards discrediting the probe by turning it into a partisan circus. Dr. Anthony Fauci loses patience with Sen. Rand Paul after Paul stinks up yet another Senate hearing with sketchy pandemic claims. And another of the world's billionaires has ascended to the envied status of "payload," so what are the rest of you still complaining about?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• McCarthy selects Republican team clearly intended to derail the House select committee on Jan. 6

• Billionaires have had their flights to space, now what does it mean for everyone else?

• Republicans try to keep playing the delay game on infrastructure, but even Manchin is over it

• Fauci has had about enough of Rand Paul's clownery: 'If anybody is lying here, it is you.'

• Gaslighting right-wing pundits double down on claiming Jan. 6 siege ‘wasn’t an insurrection’

Trending from the community:

• Dissident College Republicans find out at their convention that voter suppression is real

• Christian Military Youth Parachurch Ministry Stalks Unaccompanied Children in Base BXs

• ICYMI: Decision Not Prosecute Wilbur Ross NOT Made by AG Garland—Decided by Barr

