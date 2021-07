Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 17:21 Hits: 1

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Commission won't approve Hungary's recovery plan until it carries out judicial reform and guarantees that corruption cases are investigated, justice commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview published on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/21/eu-wants-reforms-before-approving-hungary039s-recovery-plan