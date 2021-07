Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 13:10 Hits: 0

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Jul 20) said the US had "fabricated" allegations it carried out a massive Microsoft hack, countering that Washington was the "world champion" of cyberattacks while raging at American allies for signing up to a rare joint statement of condemnation. The United States on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-hacking-allegations-microsoft-fabricated-condemns-us-15255664