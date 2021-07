Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:25 Hits: 1

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Spain in the past five weeks were detected among non-vaccinated people, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, as new infections rose by 27,286.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/80-of-new-covid-19-cases-in-spain-among-non-vaccinated-people-15257594