Tuesday, 20 July 2021

With a new executive order cracking down on anti-competitive practices across the US economy, President Joe Biden has set his sights on a problem that has been building for years. Workers, consumers, and small businesses are all being shortchanged, and it is government, not the market, that offers them the best hope.

