Heartbreaking : Judge's Suspension of DACA Renews Push for Comprehensive Immigration Bill

After a federal judge struck down DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, we look at what may come next with Cesar Espinosa, a DACA recipient and executive director of the Houston, Texas-based, immigrant-led civil rights organization FIEL. He says the latest ruling is “heartbreaking,” and urges lawmakers to create a legislative solution for the millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. “We want to see Congress and the president take action.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/20/judge_rules_daca_unlawful

