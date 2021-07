Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 08:34 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is expected to unveil a new Sukhoi fifth-generation stealth fighter jet at an air show near Moscow attended by President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday. Read full story

