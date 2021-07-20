The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pegasus Investigation Sparks Global Outrage

Several journalists, activists, and human rights organizations rejected on Monday global espionage by the Israeli software Pegasus from the company NSO Group.

The software allows the recovery of text messages, photos, contacts and also listens to conversations of the phone's owners. The reactions follow a journalist investigation published on Sunday about a list of activists and journalists from France Forbidden Stories and the NGO Amnesty International.

The investigation includes 180 journalists, 600 politicians, 85 militant human rights defenders, or 65 business people, according to information from several newspapers such as Le Monde, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Proceso y Aristegui News.

Authorities such as the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said that the information has  yet to be verified but if true "it is completely unacceptable."


 

