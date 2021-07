Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 19:57 Hits: 2

An interconnected global economy reacted to fears of rising COVID-19 cases around the world, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/global-stocks-hit-by-covid-resurgence-fears/a-58321609?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf