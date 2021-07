Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 05:07 Hits: 6

The Interior Ministry and local news reports said the rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul. The incident comes during the Eid el-Adha holiday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-rockets-fired-near-presidential-palace/a-58322799?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf