No, these photos don’t show a massive electric-car graveyard in France

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 13:54 Hits: 2

A photo showing thousands of electric cars abandoned in an empty lot has been circulating widely on social media, garnering tens of thousands of shares since July 6. However, contrary to the claims made in some of the posts, the cars in these images aren’t from an electric car sharing service in Paris. The cars weren’t even abandoned in France. In actuality, this photo was taken in a suburb of the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210719-voitures-electriques-abandonnees-france-intox