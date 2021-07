Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 23:21 Hits: 6

Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel from August 9 without any quarantine requirements, the government in Ottawa said Monday.

