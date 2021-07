Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 00:44 Hits: 6

Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo on Monday became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210720-socialist-pedro-castillo-is-peru-s-new-president-says-electoral-jury