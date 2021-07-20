The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Jeff Bezos, world&#039;s richest man, set for inaugural space voyage

Category: World Hits: 6

Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, set for inaugural space voyage VAN HORN, Texas (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, on Tuesday is set to blast off aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN/jbyprzzympe/blue-origin.jpg launch vehicle for a suborbital flight as part of a history-making crew - another milestone in ushering in a new era of private space travel. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/07/20/jeff-bezos-world039s-richest-man-set-for-inaugural-space-voyage

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version