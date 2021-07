Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 13:30 Hits: 2

A liberal party in Israel's governing coalition said on Monday it would ask the Defence Ministry about exports of Israeli spyware that media reports have linked to hacking of phones of journalists, civil servants and rights activists worldwide.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/liberals-in-israeli-government-to-discuss-nso-spyware-with-defence-minister-15250390