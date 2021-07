Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 05:20 Hits: 6

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, on Tuesday is set to blast off aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN/jbyprzzympe/blue-origin.jpg launch vehicle for a suborbital flight as part of a history-making crew - another milestone in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/jeff-bezos--world-s-richest-man--set-for-inaugural-space-voyage-15253844