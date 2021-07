Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 11:50 Hits: 1

Involving central banks in allocating money on the basis of “greening” compels them to make political decisions for which governments should be held accountable. The UK government’s new climate remit for the Bank of England is thus a further step in its abdication of responsibility for ensuring a healthy, sustainable economy.

