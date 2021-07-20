News Roundup: Being a rich Republican is gravy; Biden wants path to citizenship; COVID-19 is bad

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 02:20 Hits: 6

In the news today: Senate Republicans really, really don't think anyone who can afford to pay lawyers and accountants to help them avoid paying taxes shouldn't have to pay taxes and people who can't afford to pay them are having a harder and harder time affording a home. Being a fat cat can save you from justice even when you're one of Trump's biggest corrupt grifters. Sen. Ted Cruz remains a racist asshole. President Biden wants immigration reform to happen in the big infrastructure package, but still needs to deal with the courts threatening Dreamers. Trans Americans are fighting for their rights in supposedly freedom-loving Montana. The pandemic of the unvaccinated is creating the fourth wave in the COVID-19 crisis.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Rent is out of reach for minimum-wage workers in every state. New study shows how far out of reach

• It's official: Republicans prioritize fat-cat tax cheaters over, well, everyone else

• Biden calls for permanent relief, including through reconciliation, after judge rules against DACA

• Trans folks sue for basic privacy and dignity after state changes birth certificate law

• Ted Cruz tried to blame undocumented immigrants for COVID-19 cases. Guess what happened next

• Garland's Justice Department finds Wilbur Ross lied to Congress … but won't prosecute

• A new deadly surge: COVID-19 infections soaring to crisis levels in regions of low vaccination

Community Spotlight:

• Taking the Texas Voter Rights Fight to the Doors (w/ TX Dem Leg staff!)

Also trending from the community:

• Congressman: “Donald Trump is a very dumb man. He could not have done this on his own.” EXACTLY!

• Branson, MO Has Lost A Long-Time Entertainer To Covid. There Are Other Performers In Hospital.

