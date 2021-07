Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 20:54 Hits: 5

A top Chinese official has rejected Australian claims that a UNESCO move to class the reef as "in danger" is political. The decision was based on data and reports from Australia itself, he said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-denies-influencing-unesco-move-on-great-barrier-reef/a-58309420?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf