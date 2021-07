Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 05:37 Hits: 9

NSO Group's Pegasus malware was abused by its government clients to spy on journalists, opposition politicians and rights activists, an investigation revealed. The targets also include presidents and prime ministers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/journalists-activists-among-50-000-targets-of-israeli-spyware-reports/a-58311068?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf