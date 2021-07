Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 06:04 Hits: 10

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Trust in Indonesian President Joko Widodo's ability to handle the pandemic has fallen sharply among the public, a survey showed, as authorities struggle to contain a wave of coronavirus infections that has pushed hospitals to breaking point. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/19/trust-in-indonesian-president039s-handling-of-pandemic-falls-survey