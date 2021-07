Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 19:47 Hits: 5

Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to offload liabilities from widespread Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business that would then seek bankruptcy protection, according to seven people familiar with the matter.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/j-j-exploring-putting-talc-liabilities-into-bankruptcy-sources-15246242