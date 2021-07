Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 23:54 Hits: 11

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings fell to the lowest level in more than a year, according to a poll published on Monday, as a sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout dented voters' confidence in his conservative government.

