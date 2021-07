Category: World Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 01:30 Hits: 10

LONDON: London clubbers on Monday (Jul 19) flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most COVID-19 restrictions at midnight. Britain, which has one of the world's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-london-covid-19-restrictions-freedom-day-clubs-parties-15247432