Even Trumpers see the 'Freedom Phone' is a massive grift

Earlier this week, entrepreneur and “Bitcoin millionaire” Erik Finman introduced a new smartphone called the “Freedom Phone.” He billed it as a phone tailor-made for conservatives who fear being censored by those evil deep staters in Silicon Valley. Not only does this phone supposedly not collect your data, but it has its own “PatriApp” store that doesn’t boot off apps.

But as Daily Kos’ Aldous J. Pennyfarthing noted on Thursday, it turns out that this phone is yet another grift in a long litany of grifts tailored for the MAGA crowd. A little digging revealed it is little more than a repurposed Chinese-made phone, which Finman is selling at a substantial markup—some five times the list price. Its much-ballyhooed “FreedomOS” is actually a mishmash of operating systems descended from the Android OS. There is literally no information on the phone’s specs, and no information on how Finman plans to keep malware off his customers’ phones. For those reasons, a number of experts have branded it a security and privacy nightmare.

Well, it turns out that even Trump supporters are cool, to put it mildly, about this phone that was supposedly designed for them.

For instance, when cosplay journalist John Solomon joined a legion of right-wing luminaries in promoting this phone, some of his followers weren’t impressed.

Cheap Chinese phone. Oh yeah I’ll trust that as far as I can throw it. My opinion of John n Candice just dropped substantially. July 16, 2021

John you’re hurting your credibility with this post pushing smartphones. Have you sold us out? July 16, 2021

Are you going to promote the Deep State "Insurrectionist" app? Hope you fired that person who planted that in your story John. We have no tolerance for this Orwellian crap. July 16, 2021

Candace Owens got a similar chilly response.

Where can we see specs? Nothing on website. Just says: Large storage, great camera, does everything your current phone does. I need more than that. July 14, 2021

I’m a fan of yours but I don’t trust this. Very little information on the phone and tech sites are pointing out it’s just a rebranded cheap Android phone. There needs to be more competition for sure. This just isn’t it. July 17, 2021

Owens is also getting dragged for shamelessly promoting the Freedom Phone while—wait for it—still on her iPhone.

Looks like Candace Owens is getting a lot of use out of her Freedom Phone. pic.twitter.com/80yfZTqCSQ July 16, 2021

A right-wing grift that is too much even for the deplorables? Now that takes some effort.

