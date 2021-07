Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 11:50 Hits: 3

Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off during a pre-tournament friendly against Honduras five minutes from time due to alleged racist abuse. Center-back Jordan Torunarigha was the target of the insults.

