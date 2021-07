Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 10:13 Hits: 10

Dozens were buried underneath the rubble of collapsed houses. Rescue workers raced to find survivors, and retrieve bodies despite continuous rainfall.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-at-least-25-dead-in-mumbai-landslide-caused-by-heavy-rain/a-58305156?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf