Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 16:36 Hits: 10

With Thailand going through its worst pandemic wave to date, protesters in Bangkok defied COVID restrictions to call for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-police-fire-rubber-bullets-at-anti-government-protesters/a-58306950?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf