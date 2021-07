Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 08:02 Hits: 3

Two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village after a team colleague was also infected, officials said on Sunday, raising fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.

