Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021

Iran’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been rife with complications: videos shared online show queues up to a hundred metres long as people wait for hours to be vaccinated, with doses sometimes running out long before everyone receives their jab. Others show thousands of people rushing to the border with Armenia in search of a dose. According to our Observer, an Iranian doctor, these predicaments are the result of political rivalries and the failure of Iran’s vaccine strategy.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210715-iran-s-failed-covid-19-vaccination-campaign-due-to-political-power-struggle