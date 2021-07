Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 10:17 Hits: 11

At least 18 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India's financial capital Mumbai, authorities said Sunday.

